BAY vs MUN: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Blockbuster UCL Clash

Bayern Munich will play host to Manchester United in their opening game of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season when the competition returns later this month.

The German Bundesliga giants will be going into the high-profile fixture after their impressive 3-1 win over the Red Devils in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, and they will be looking for another victory over the English Premier League side to maintain their impressive run against them.

The English Premier League side, on the other hand, will be going into the clash to avenge their disappointing 3-1 loss to the German side the last time both teams met in the UEFA Champions League in 2014.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Bayern Munich will square off against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday, September 20, at Allianz Arena Stadium in Germany. The much-anticipated Champions League showdown will begin at exactly 9 PM (Nigerian Time).

Waskco (

)