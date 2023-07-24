BAY vs MCI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Wednesday, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and treble winners Manchester City will face off in a pre-season friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

The Citizens won their last friendly against the Bavarian giants, with Erling Haaland scoring the sole goal in a 1-0 triumph in the United States a year ago.

Bayern Munich won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title last season, with Thomas Tuchel leading the Bavarian giants over the finish line on the final day of the 2022–23 season, just two months after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in the dugout.

Tuchel is now preparing for his first full season in command, and he is charged with assembling a Bayern group capable of retaining their German top-flight dominance while also competing for victory in the Champions League.

The Germans will be out for vengeance against a Manchester City team that they have failed to beat in their last four meetings across all competitions, including two friendly defeats, and they enter Wednesday’s game having already made an impressive start to their pre-season campaign this summer.

Last Tuesday, Bayern opened their account with a smashing 27-0 win away against Rottach-Egern, with Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer, and Mathys Tel each scoring five goals.

Following their match against Manchester City, Bayern will play Kawasaki in Tokyo on Saturday and Liverpool in Singapore four days later before wrapping up their pre-season campaign in Germany against Monaco on August 7, five days before the DFL-Supercup versus RB Leipzig.

Man City are now ready to face Bayern Munich at the National Stadium in Tokyo, with Guardiola planning his 13th encounter with Tuchel and hoping for his eighth victory over the German.

Following their match against Bayern, the Premier League winners will fly to Seoul to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday before returning to England for the Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, five days before their Premier League debut against Burnley at Turf Moor.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Bayern Munich match will be played on Wednesday at 11:30AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)