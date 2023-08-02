SPORT

BAY vs LIV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

In this friendly match in Singapore, German champions Bayern Munich face Liverpool. This is their final warm-up before facing Leipzig in the German Super Cup. The Bavarians are still hoping to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but they have scored in both of their preseason games. They began their preparations for the upcoming season with a 2-1 defeat to Champions League winners Manchester City.

Bayern was a goal behind in the first half of that encounter in Tokyo. Tel equalised in the 81st minute, but City won in the 89th minute thanks to Laporte’s goal. 

This could be Liverpool’s lone chance to play Bayern Munich this season. Despite a strong finish to the 2022–23 season, they failed to secure a top four finish. That means they’ll play in the Europa League next season. The Reds have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Brighton’s Alexis McAllister and Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboslai.

Among those leaving Anfield are Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, and James Milner. If they want to fight for the Premier League title, they will need to make further acquisitions in the following weeks. Based on their results in friendlies thus far, strengthening the defence may be a wise move.

KICKOFF TIME: Bayern Munich versus Liverpool match will go down Today at 12:30PM Nigerian time.

