BAY 4-3 LIV: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As McAllister Flops In Liverpool’s Loss.

Worst Players.

1. Alexis McAllister.

The Liverpool midfielder was one of the worst performers in today’s game against Bayern Munich. Starting as the left no. 8 in midfield, McAllister failed to provide defensive cover for Trent Alexander Arnold and Matip, both of whom were playing behind him. He was dribbled past 5 times today, a very poor stat to have.

2. J. Matip.

While it can be said that McAllister did not provide enough defensive cover for him from midfield, Mario himself did not put in a good individual performance. He gave Gnabry too much space to exploit and the Bayern Munich star relished the opportunity to attack those spaces.

3. B. Pavard.

A few brilliant touches and interceptions in midfield today for Pavard but after the first 20 mins of the game, his influence in the game reduced. He wasn’t sharp defensively to stifle most of Liverpool’s attacks.

Best Players.

1. S. Gnabry.

A very complete performance today from the Bayern Munich winger. He caused many defensive problems for Liverpool down that right hand side and he exploited the spaces left by Trent Alexander Arnold.

2. V. Van Dijk.

A good performance in general from the new Liverpool captain. Hardly put in a wrong foot defensively and also went up to score a goal at the other end of the pitch. Sadly, it wasn’t enough for his team to win.

3. L. Sane.

Just like Gnabry, Sane got a goal today along with his brilliant performance. A morale booster for the German winger.

Chizzy_Reality (

)