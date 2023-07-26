BAY 1-2 MCI: Best And Worst Players From The Game As Tuchel’s Bayern Loses To Pep’s City

The worst players.

One. N. Mazraoui: The Bayern defender did not perform well in today’s game. Against Jack Grealish, he lost many battles to the Manchester City winger.

2. D. Upamecano: Average performance of Bayern Munich defenders, especially in the first half of the match. He slipped an easy cross to Man City’s Lewis in the first half and failed to subdue him again.

Three. John Stones: A surprisingly average performance from the ever-reliable John Stones. Instead of playing full-back and midfielder roles last season, today he mainly plays as a central defender. However, in his new role today, he was rusty in possession and had to clear the ball several times.

Best Players.

One. Rico Lewis. The 18-year-old played with Bayern Munich today. Starting as a midfielder, he performed well at both ends of the pitch and was largely responsible for Manchester City’s first goal of the game.

2. A. Laporte: He came on in the second half and scored the second goal of the game which turned out to be Manchester City’s winning goal.

Three. L. Sane: He was lively against Manchester City and most of his team’s attacks went through him.

