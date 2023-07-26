BAY 1-2 MCI: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Tuchel’s Bayern Loses To Pep’s City Again.

Worst Players.

1. N. Mazraoui.

The Bayern Munich defender was not at his best in today’s game. Up against Jack Grealish, he lost a lot of duels to the Manchester City winger.

2. D. Upamecano.

A poor display from the Bayern Munich defender, especially in the first half of the game. He let Man City’s Lewis get past him easily to set up a goal in the first half and he never recovered from that.

3. John Stones.

A surprisingly poor performance from the ever reliable John Stones. He played predominantly as a centre back today as opposes to the fullback cum midfield role he played last season. But in the new role today, he was rusty in possession and have the ball away a few times.

Best Players.

1. Rico Lewis.

The 18 year old turned it up today against Bayern Munich. Starting as a midfielder, he played well on both ends of the pitch and was particularly responsible for Manchester city’s first goal of the game.

2. A. Laporte.

He scored the second goal of the game which turned out to be the winning goal for Manchester city after coming on in the second half.

3. L. Sane.

Was lively against Manchester City and majority of his team’s attacks came through him.

AnnSports (

)