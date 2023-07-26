SPORT

BAY 1-2 MCI: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Tuchel’s Bayern Loses To Pep’s City Again.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 324 1 minute read

Worst Players.

1. N. Mazraoui.

The Bayern Munich defender was not at his best in today’s game. Up against Jack Grealish, he lost a lot of duels to the Manchester City winger.

2. D. Upamecano.

A poor display from the Bayern Munich defender, especially in the first half of the game. He let Man City’s Lewis get past him easily to set up a goal in the first half and he never recovered from that.

3. John Stones.

A surprisingly poor performance from the ever reliable John Stones. He played predominantly as a centre back today as opposes to the fullback cum midfield role he played last season. But in the new role today, he was rusty in possession and have the ball away a few times.

Best Players.

1. Rico Lewis.

The 18 year old turned it up today against Bayern Munich. Starting as a midfielder, he played well on both ends of the pitch and was particularly responsible for Manchester city’s first goal of the game.

2. A. Laporte.

He scored the second goal of the game which turned out to be the winning goal for Manchester city after coming on in the second half.

3. L. Sane.

Was lively against Manchester City and majority of his team’s attacks came through him.

AnnSports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

10 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

23 mins ago

FCB vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

37 mins ago

Video: Waldrum Talks Up Incredible Super Falcons Win Against Australia –

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button