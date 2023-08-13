BAY 0-3 LEI: Stats show that Tuchel is having the same problem he once complained of at Chelsea

Bayern Munich lost the DFL Super Cup to Leipzig in a humiliating manner yesterday and a look at the match statistics has shown that Tuchel is having the same problem he once complained of at Chelsea.

Bayern started the game well by keeping the ball but conceded an early goal when Dani Olmo scored in the 3rd minute from Benjamin Herinchs’s assist. All Bayern’s efforts to equalize were fruitless as Dani Olmo scored again at the stroke of halftime to double the lead from Timo Werner’s assist. Olmo completed his hat trick in the second half with a goal from the penalty spot.

However, here are some statistics that show Tuchel is having the same problem he once complained of during his time at Chelsea:

At Chelsea, Tuchel complained of his players not scoring goals and the same problem persist yesterday as Bayern had a total of 13 shots, created five big chances and still failed to score. His attackers were toothless yesterday. The German needs to work on this before their next match so that they can overcome the problem.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)