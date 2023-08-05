Basketball: D’Tigresses Make History In Kigali

Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigresses, achieved an extraordinary feat by securing their fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title. The triumph came with an 84-74 victory over Senegal on Saturday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prior to Nigeria’s reign, Senegal held the record for four African titles achieved in the 1970s.

D’Tigresses’ relentless pursuit of excellence was displayed in their seamless execution on the court. They effectively neutralized Senegal’s playmaker, Cierra Dillard, and relied on their shooting prowess to carve out their victory in the Women’s AfroBasket championship game.

Despite facing a momentary challenge in the fourth quarter when Senegal narrowed the gap to five points, the Lionesses’ resurgence was swiftly quelled as Nigeria regained control of the game. Their composure and superior gameplay demonstrated why they are the undisputed rulers of women’s basketball in Africa.

The success of Nigeria’s roster deserves accolades, with three of their starting players finishing with impressive double-digit scores. Elizabeth Balogun contributed 15 points, Sarah Ogoke added 13 points, and Amy Okonkwo contributed 14 points. Ifunaya Okoro led the scoring charts with 16 points. While Munjanatu Musa delivered a noteworthy double-double performance with 10 points and 12 rebounds, significantly contributing to the D’Tigresses’ resounding victory.

In addition to their starting lineup, Nigeria’s bench players also stepped up to the challenge, contributing a remarkable 26 points out of the 34 scored by the team’s substitutes. In contrast, Senegal’s bench produced only 14 points during the game.

Rebounding was another vital aspect where Nigeria excelled, outperforming Senegal 44-31, with 28 of those rebounds coming from the defensive end. This played a crucial role in keeping the Teranga Lionesses at bay.

The significance of Nigeria’s achievements in Kigali goes beyond their fourth consecutive title win. Throughout this year’s Women’s AfroBasket campaign, they remained undefeated with a flawless 5-0 record, extending their continental winning streak to an impressive 24-0. This streak dates back to the 2015 Women’s AfroBasket Third-Place game in Yaounde.

Nigeria’s historic success also brought recognition to Rena Wakama, who became the first female head coach to lead a team to victory in the Women’s AfroBasket championship.

Despite initial doubts about D’Tigresses’ ability to defend their African title, they proved all doubters wrong and did so emphatically and stylishly.

