Based On Stats, Here Is The Premier League Team With The Best 2023/24 Pre-season Performance

The 2023/24 preseason games have been fascinating to watch as several English Premier League clubs clash with opposition from different European leagues. Earlier today Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United came from behind to draw 1-1 against Spanish Laliga side, Athletic Bilbao. A 93rd-minute goal from Pellistri saved the day for the Red Devils in what seems to be their last pre-season fixture.

Well, several teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, Chelsea, and many more were also playing back-to-back pre-season games. According to stats, and performance from each team, we would get to see the best English Premier League club that has performed most during the pre-season.

Without a doubt, Chelsea pulled the best performance amongst other English Premier League clubs in the 2023/24 pre-season. In six games, the Blues recorded three wins and two draws, scoring 13 goals and conceding only five against their opponents. The West London club became the first English team ever to win the English Premier League summer series title in the USA this year.

The Blues have everything to play for in the English Premier League this season as they have made recruits who are performing just fine. Despite losing some key players of last season in the summer transfer window, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad isn’t looking less ready to challenge for the league title against other top clubs.

Josehub (

)