Based On Stats, Here Are The Top Contenders Of English Premier League Title This Season

Earlier today, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal recorded their first win in nine games over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final. The Gunners win through penalties after Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed their spot kick. The English Premier League will resume next weekend as different top players are set to showcase their talents.

Based on stats and recent performance here is an analysis of teams that are top contenders of the English Premier League title this season.

The Blues are the first on my list going by their new team recruits and performance so far in the pre-season games. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea has been involved in five games in their pre-season tour in the USA and was able to record three wins and two draws, scoring 13 goals and conceding only five. The West London club, Chelsea won the first-ever Premier League Summer Series title in the USA this season.

Despite losing the FA Community Shield final to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who won the treble (UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, and Emirates FA Cup) last season, would still be a big contender for the title which they have now won three times in a row. Without a doubt, Arsenal and Manchester United are also top contenders for the English Premier League title this season going by the numbers both teams have put up in their pre-season tour.

