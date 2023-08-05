Based On Stats, Here Are The African Teams That Might Be Eliminated In FIFAWWC Round Of 16

For the first time in the history of the FIFA Women’s world cup, three African countries made it into the tournament’s round of 16. Against all odds, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco qualified for the knockout stage of the ongoing competition in Australia.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will play against England in the round of 16 on Monday while South Africa and Morocco will be up against European sides, Netherlands and France respectively. Well, it might be quite unfortunate to say but going by stats and performance by the African teams, not all three may be able to scale through out of the round of 16 going through their respective opponents.

Analysis of why The Super Falcons of Nigeria and Morocco may be eliminated in the FIFA Women’s world cup round of 16;

England, Netherlands, and France are three top European countries whose style of football is way better than that of the African teams. They are even ranked above these African teams in the women’s FIFA Rankings. Based on performance so far, South Africa has been better than the other two African countries (Nigeria and Morocco), they scored more goals than any of them.

The Bayana Bayana girls recorded just one defeat, a game in which they took the lead before being defeated from behind 2-1. Desiree Ellis’s squad scored six goals and conceded five in the group stage against Sweden, Argentina, and Italy. South Africa’s scoring power may give them an edge against the Netherlands and they might be the only team to escape elimination.

England won their group by winning all three matches, France also went into the round of 16 as group winners after securing two wins and a draw. It is quite unfortunate to say, but Nigeria and Morocco might not survive the round of 16 rush when they play against these top European sides.

