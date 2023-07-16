Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 Best Left-Footed Forwards In The World Right Now

Left-footed forwards possess a distinctive flair and provide their teams with a valuable advantage in the game of football. In a sport where the majority of players are right-footed, the playing style of a left-footed forward frequently surprises opponents, allowing them to expertly unleash shots or deliver passes from unexpected angles.

left-footed forwards are commonly utilized as inside forwards operating on the right flank, strategically cutting in from the wing to not only create scoring opportunities but also to score goals themselves. their inclusion brings an enhanced level of dynamism and variety to their team’s offensive tactics, rendering them a highly valuable asset in the crucial final third of the field.

5. Saka

Bukayo Saka is currently on a remarkable mission, solidifying his position as one of the premier forwards in the world during the past few years. His presence on the football pitch is an absolute delight, owed to his remarkable speed, agility, and close ball control. Saka’s mastery in dribbling allows him to effortlessly maneuver through congested areas, showcasing his exceptional skill. With a low center of gravity, this left-footed attacker executes sharp turns that often leave opponents bewildered. Whether it’s delivering accurate crosses from the byline or cutting inside to create scoring opportunities or score himself, Saka is equally adept. In the 2022-23 season, the Englishman tallied an impressive total of 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

4. Salah

Mohamed Salah is widely regarded as one of the most exceptional attackers in the history of the Premier League. The Egyptian superstar has played an integral role in Liverpool’s recent successes and has undeniably been their standout player under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp. Salah’s electrifying speed, impeccable dribbling skills, and awe-inspiring shooting prowess consistently torment opposing defenses. Despite Liverpool facing challenges during the 2022-23 season, Salah continued to deliver outstanding performances.

In that particular campaign, Salah achieved remarkable statistics, scoring an impressive 30 goals and providing 16 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside club. His reputation as one of the greatest left-footed attackers of the modern era is well-deserved and solidified through his consistently exceptional performances.

3. Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann stands as one of the premier forwards of his generation. Following a somewhat disappointing period at Barcelona, the Frenchman made a permanent return to Atletico Madrid last season. With impeccable technical ability and a profound understanding of the game, Griezmann represents one of the most versatile attackers currently gracing the footballing world. Since his reunion with Atletico Madrid, he has rediscovered his form and emerged as arguably their standout player during the 2022-23 campaign.

Throughout that season, Griezmann showcased his brilliance in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos. The 32-year-old contributed significantly with 16 goals and an additional 19 assists, highlighting his immense impact on the team’s attacking endeavors.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest footballer to have ever graced the sport. With an astounding seven Ballon d’Or awards to his name, the Argentine superstar is adorned with an array of accolades that solidify his place in footballing history. In the highly rewarding 2022-23 season, Messi left an indelible mark.

Midway through the season, he led Argentina to World Cup glory, seizing the prestigious Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player. Moreover, Messi dazzled on the field for Paris Saint-Germain, emerging as one of their standout performers during their triumphant Ligue 1 title-winning campaign.

Across 41 appearances in all competitions for PSG during the 2022-23 season, Messi showcased his brilliance. He contributed an impressive tally of 21 goals and 20 assists, underlining his immense impact on the team’s success. Now, Messi has embarked on a new chapter, having joined MLS side Inter Miami. Set to make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, his arrival has sparked tremendous anticipation among football fans worldwide.

1. Haaland

Erling Haaland, having made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City last summer, made an electrifying impact on the Premier League throughout the 2022-23 season. Despite being just 22 years old, Haaland swiftly established himself as the premier striker in global football.

With exceptional athleticism, impeccable movement, and a clinical finishing ability, Haaland proved unstoppable in finding the back of the net for City. His remarkable goalscoring form played a pivotal role in City’s triumphant campaign, securing a treble triumph on the continental stage.

In the 2022-23 season, Haaland’s goal tally left spectators in awe, as he netted an astonishing 52 goals and also provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City. His extraordinary scoring prowess has firmly entrenched him as one of the most dominant forces in the world of football.

