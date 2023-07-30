Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 Best Goalkeepers In The World Right Now

Goalkeeping has significantly evolved in recent times. In today’s game, goalkeepers are expected to do more than just stop shots; they also need to be skilled at playing with their feet.

The job of a modern goalkeeper is quite versatile. They are responsible for preventing the ball from entering the net while also having the ability to initiate attacks for their team. Without wasting any time, let’s take a look at five of the top goalkeepers in football currently.

5. Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded only 20 goals in 38 La Liga matches last season, playing a significant role in returning Barcelona to the apex of Spanish soccer. Despite fears of diminishing form, Ter Stegen rebounded commendably in the 2022-23 season. His on-ball decision-making and distribution saw marked improvements. He was also fundamental in improving Barcelona’s defence, overseeing his backline effectively. Boasting quick reflexes, confidence with the ball, and extensive experience, the seasoned goalkeeper remains a top performer in the field.

4. Oblak

Jan Oblak had secured his place as potentially the best goalkeeper globally before experiencing a drastic performance decline in the 2021-22 season. This dip formed part of the reason why Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title defense was unsuccessful.

It should be acknowledged that Oblak’s save percentage dropped significantly, from 80% to 66%, during the 2021-22 season, a decrease that could concern many. However, he managed to regain his form ahead of the 2022-23 season, becoming superb again at stopping shots.

In that term, he saved 76% of the shots aimed at him in La Liga, and his previously frequent errors became rare. His exceptional leadership was once again evident as he coordinated the strong Atleti defense line to near perfection.

3. Maignan

Mike Maignan has made significant progress in the world of goalkeeping lately. The primary goalkeeper for AC Milan has performed fantastically, and at just 28, he likely has many great years ahead.

Recognized as one of the top shot-stoppers globally, the French goalie is known for making amazing saves. He’s now secured his spot in France’s starting lineup and is poised to tackle his first full season as the team’s top keeper.

Maignan was a key player in AC Milan’s victory in the 2021-22 Serie A season. He also made crucial contributions to the club’s journey to the Champions League semi-finals last year.

2. Courtois

Thibaut Courtois played a crucial role in the 2021-21 Champions League final, making nine vital saves that helped Real Madrid reclaim the pinnacle of European football. He maintained this strong form, becoming a dependable force behind Carlo Ancelotti’s team defense.

As an international player for Belgium, Courtois is among the most reliable goalkeepers in football, instilling trust in his defense line. In the 2022-23 La Liga season, he successfully stopped 78.8% of shots directed at his goal. The exceptional quality of some of his saves is incontrovertible.

1. Alisson

Liverpool surprisingly had a modest performance in the 2022-23 season, only reaching their prime towards the end. Their run was satisfactory, securing a place among the top four towards the season’s finale. Things could have been much worse without their goalkeeper, Alisson Becker. He maintained his composure even when the team often didn’t. The Brazilian goalkeeper was outstanding for Liverpool. Besides being one of the top goalkeepers globally, Alisson’s playing style is superb. He frequently initiates Liverpool’s fast-paced counter-attacks.

