Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 Best Full-Backs In The Premier League

Full-backs in the Premier League today face increased tactical demands. Whether they are overlapping, contributing to the midfield, or providing a reliable defensive line, their role has evolved. In the past, coaches were the ones instructing wide defensive players to “invert,” but now, even match-going fans are using this term. Fans expect full-backs to be flexible and dependable in their performance.

5. Ben White

When White moved from Brighton to Arsenal, he was mainly known as a center-back. However, last season he surprised everyone by excelling as a right-back. He became one of the most reliable players in Arsenal’s pursuit of the title and his performance earned him a well-deserved spot in the PFA Team of the Season.

4. Trippier

In January 2022, Trippier joined Newcastle during a difficult time as they were fighting against relegation. However, over the course of a season and a half, his exceptional leadership and impressive performances as a right-back became crucial in driving Eddie Howe’s team towards the Champions League.

3. Robertson

Jurgen Klopp’s famous Liverpool team lost some of their charm last season when they didn’t qualify for the Champions League. However, Robertson’s determined performances proved that the team wasn’t losing its edge. He was crucial in both defense and offense, contributing eight assists out of 52 chances created.

2. Arnold

Last season, only Robertson’s teammate Alexander-Arnold had more assists among defenders in the Premier League (nine). There is an ongoing debate about Robertson’s defensive skills and his ideal position on the field, but there is no denying that the Liverpool star possesses exceptional talents. He is a remarkable footballer with unique abilities.

1. Walker

During the off-season, there was a moment when it seemed likely that Walker would transfer to Bayern Munich. Usually, Guardiola allows players to leave at this stage, but he made an exception for Walker, who is 33 years old but continues to showcase incredible athleticism. Walker’s exceptional performances against top players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in recent seasons have solidified his reputation as one of the best in the world.

