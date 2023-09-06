Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 Best Defenders In The Premier League

There’s no more iconic figure in English football than the commanding and influential central defender. From renowned local talents like Tony Adams and John Terry to esteemed foreign players like Jaap Stam and Virgil van Dijk, the Premier League has been the stage for many exceptional centre-backs. In contemporary football, the role of the central defender has evolved. They’re no longer just seen as blockers or defenders, but as essential players in starting offensive plays, especially for teams that prioritize maintaining possession.

5. Martinez

When Ten Hag signed Martinez from Ajax, it surprised many due to Martinez’s smaller build. Ten Hag’s habit of recruiting players from his former club, Ajax, has drawn attention and criticism. However, the tenacious and dedicated Argentine defender, known for his aggressive tackles, has turned out to be the best among those who have moved from Amsterdam to Manchester.

4. Saliba

Would the outcome of the Premier League title race have been different if Saliba hadn’t been unfortunate enough to get injured at such a crucial time? It’s an intriguing speculation, but one thing we can be sure of is that Saliba is currently one of the top defenders in Europe.

3. Van Dijk

Van Dijk’s skillset and performances have changed since he endured a severe knee injury caused by a reckless challenge from Jordan Pickford in 2020. Prior to the injury, he would have easily ranked at the top of any list. However, despite the changes, Liverpool would still greatly value his presence as one of their revered players.

2. Stones

Stones has greatly improved his game by forming a remarkable partnership with Dias. Last season, Stones showcased his versatility by playing as a hybrid defender and midfielder, which was truly impressive. His exceptional performance in the Champions League final was the pinnacle of his achievements. Stones is now a highly skilled central defender, displaying a wide range of abilities and currently at the peak of his career.

1. Dias

Dias joined Manchester City’s defense in September 2020 at a time when it was struggling. The team had just suffered a 5-2 defeat at home against Leicester City. However, the arrival of Dias had an immediate impact, transforming the defense. He played a key role during their successful campaign for a treble last season, becoming the solid and unwavering centerpiece of the team’s defensive strategy.

