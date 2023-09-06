Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 4 Best Strikers In The Premier League

Having a striker who can score 20 goals in a season can make a huge difference for a team in the Premier League. Even a player who consistently scores 10 or more goals can have a major impact on a team’s success.

It’s not easy to find these kinds of players, and they are incredibly valuable. They can completely change the fortunes of a club. Everton is hoping that this will be the case after spending a lot of money on Udinese’s Beto.

4. Nunez

Nunez had an interesting debut season at Liverpool, but he was a player who could both frustrate and excite. He possesses unique skills that make him a challenge for any defense, as showcased by his impressive two-goal performance to secure a thrilling victory against Newcastle. It’s crucial that this serves as a starting point for more consistent performances that live up to the high expectations surrounding him.

3. Isak

Last season, Wilson had more playing time and scored more goals than Isak due to injury issues. However, the real excitement lies in the immense talent and potential of the Swedish striker, Isak. It will be truly captivating to see how he performs on the grand stage of a highly anticipated Champions League group.

2. Awoniyi

Awoniyi had an impressive run towards the end of the season, scoring six goals in the last four matches. This played a crucial role in Nottingham Forest’s successful fight to avoid relegation. Awoniyi is a strong and dominant center-forward, using his physical presence to his advantage on the pitch.

1. Haaland

With Kane’s recent move to Bayern, Haaland now stands alone at the top, with a significant lead ahead of other competitors. He had a remarkable first season at City, scoring an impressive 36 goals in the Premier League and surpassing the half-century mark across all competitions. What’s even more astonishing is that there is still room for improvement, as Haaland and his City teammates continue to adapt and build their chemistry, which is a daunting prospect for their opponents.

