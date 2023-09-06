Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 4 Best Set-piece Takers In The World

Set-piece specialists play a crucial role in football by giving their teams a clear advantage. They have a unique ability to break through strong defenses or take advantage of important moments in a match.

4. Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich’s outstanding set-piece skills bring another level of quality to his already versatile game. As a midfielder for Bayern Munich and the German national team, Kimmich excels in delivering dead-ball situations with remarkable precision and a wide range of techniques. He not only poses a serious threat with direct free-kicks but also consistently creates goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates during set-piece plays. Kimmich’s exceptional game intelligence allows him to perfectly time his set-pieces for maximum effectiveness.

3. Arnold

Liverpool’s right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is a technically skilled player who possesses numerous qualities. While his defensive abilities may not be exceptional, Alexander-Arnold consistently impresses with his exceptional playmaking skills.

One area where Alexander-Arnold truly shines is set-pieces. He has an incredible ability to deliver dangerous crosses from corners and indirect free-kicks. Moreover, he has displayed his knack for scoring directly from more advantageous angles. Alexander-Arnold’s proficiency in set-pieces is truly remarkable.

2. James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is currently regarded as one of the top set-piece specialists in the world of football. His proficiency in direct free-kicks is exceptional and he has played a crucial role for Southampton in recent years.

Ward-Prowse possesses an incredible ability to curve the ball with remarkable precision around defensive walls and goalkeepers, expertly placing it in the corners of the net. Additionally, he excels in delivering accurate crosses from corner kicks, making him a valuable asset to any team. Overall, Ward-Prowse’s skills are truly wonderful and make him a standout player.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history. His exceptional skills make him unmatched in almost every aspect of the game. Whether it’s his passing, shooting, or dribbling, Messi’s abilities are truly out of this world. It’s no surprise that he is considered one of the very best when it comes to set-piece plays.

Interestingly, Messi didn’t start his career as a set-piece specialist. He developed this skill later on and has become a true master of the craft. As a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, he has proven himself to be one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time.

