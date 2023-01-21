Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 10 Strikers In The World

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

10. Jonathan Soriano

Soriano has actually been impressive for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. In six league games, the forward has scored eight goals and provided six assists.

9. Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu has been performing at top level for Genk in the Belgium first division. In eighteen games, the Super Eagles forward has scored fourteen goals and leads the way for the first division top scorer.

8. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich didn’t actually need a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is performing at a top level and is in a terrific form for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season.

7. Cody Gakpo

Gakpo already joined Liverpool but he still has nine league goals and twelve assists in league games played with PSV. That still puts him amongst the best strikers in recent form.

6. Ivan Toney

Toney Toney is behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Premier League top scorer. The Englishman has proved over and over again why he is a top player, he has thirteen league goals so far this season.

5. Harry Kane

Harry Kane is the only Premier League player trying to keep up with Erling Haaland. The Englishman has fifteen league goals and delivers in front of goal for Tottenham Hotspur in most of the games played this season.

4. Victor Osimhen

VictorOsimhen is the top scorer in Europe top leagues counting since his return from injury. The Super Eagles forward has twelve leagues goals so far and is Serie A top scorer.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe leads the way as Paris Saint-Germain’s top scorer in ligue one. He has been one of Paris Saint Germain’s best players this season and always delivers in front of goal.

2. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is currently La Liga top scorer with thirteen goals and Barcelona top scorer in all competitions.

1. Erling Haaland

ErlingHaaland currently leads the way for the European golden boot with twenty-two goals for Manchester City in eighteen games. The Norwegian forward took the Premier League by storm.

