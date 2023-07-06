Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 10 Central Midfielders In The World

Here are the top 10 central midfielders in the world based on current form.

10. De Jong (Barcelona)

De Jong has the ideal combination of physique and intelligence, and I believe he still has a long way to go to be among the best. The Dutchman excels in possession, able to protect the ball under pressure while also maintaining and advancing possession.

9. B. Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Guimaraes was a breakout star in Newcastle’s team last season. His versatility stems from his all-around impressive skill set, which includes good decision making, strong stamina, and the ability to read the game. He’ll be one to keep an eye on as the new season begins.

8. Kimmich (Bayern)

Kimmich has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the world over the years. He is well-known for his adaptability, technical ability, and tactical intelligence in the right situations. He may not be scoring goals, but he is the man who keeps Bayern’s attack in top form.

7. Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Mac Allister may appear to be an unexpected name on this list, but you will agree with me that he earned it with his outstanding performance last season. He has good dribbling and passing skills, and I believe Liverpool is fortunate to have him in their squad for next season. He drives at opposing players with intensity and speed, forcing teams to scramble back, thanks to his low centre of gravity and power.

6. Casemiro (Man Utd)

When Casemiro decided to leave the Bernabeu for Old Trafford last summer, few expected him to maintain his excellent form. However, based on his performance last season, he has proven to be a wise acquisition for Manchester United, thanks to the intelligence and experience he brings to the team.

5. Modric (Real Madrid)

The Croatian midfielder has proven that age is just a number. He is one of the most technically gifted players on the planet, and his work allows his teammates to thrive and the system to function. His consistency over the years has been astounding, and he doesn’t appear to be relinquishing his position anytime soon.

4. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri is the glue that holds Barcelona’s attacking play together, as slick and stylish as it is. What qualities do you seek in a central midfielder? Interceptions, creativity and quality passes. Pedri excels at all three tasks.

3. Gundogan (Barcelona)

The game’s most underappreciated position is brimming with talent, and Gundogan has nailed it. Gundogan’s lethal shot is combined with pinpoint passing and a devilish cross. Despite playing in midfield, his goal contribution was critical in Manchester City’s treble victory last season. He is an all-around attacking midfielder.

2. Rodri (Man City)

Last season, the Manchester City midfielder was a sensation, helping his team win their first ever treble. Rodri is a slick possession player who contributes to the attacking side of the game with deadly passes and decent crossing ability. His qualities made him one of Pep’s standout players last season.

1. Bellingham (Real Madrid)

The new Real Madrid midfielder is without a doubt the best central midfielder in the world currently. Bellingham is a complete package in the making, and I’m glad he was able to choose a club like Real Madrid to help him achieve what he needs to become a major player in the future. He enjoys challenges, makes intelligent box-to-box runs like a number eight, and is creative like a number ten.

