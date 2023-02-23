Barcelona’s Worst Player Against Man United Says He Needs Help To Stop Marcus Rashford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first leg of the Europa League match between Manchester United and Barcelona was a roller coaster ride for both players and spectators, finishing in a 2-2 draw.

There was no “up” for Jules Kounde. The defender was sent spinning by Manchester United’s quick-thinking offensive move, and everything went “down.”

Kounde was moved out of position for Marcus Rashford’s opening strike, and as a result, he scored an own goal after Bruno Fernandes’ shot rebounded off him.

The worst incident occurred when he tackled Rashford while he was through on goal with the score at 2-1 and didn’t get sent off.

Jules Kounde received a 5.9 rating from WhoScored and a 6.1 score from FotMob, making him statistically Barcelona’s poorest player of the evening.

He received a 4/10 from Goal’s player ratings and a 5.5/10 from Barca Universal. According to Mundo Deportivo, it would be difficult for him to perform worse.

Stopping an on-form Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford is now another difficult challenge for him—possibly an impossible one.

In the pre-game press conference, Kounde acknowledged that stopping the Manchester United striker would require teamwork.

At Old Trafford, he has been even more dangerous, scoring 24 goals and dishing out eight assists so far this season.

Rashford’s United once lost to Jules Kounde’s Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals in 2020. The Frenchman is aware that it is possible.

Rashford in 2023 is much riskier because he has already surpassed the season’s total with three months yet to play. It doesn’t need to be said again how challenging Kounde is to play against.

Blazing (

)