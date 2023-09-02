Barcelona’s Transfers In 2023/2024 Season

Joao Felix’s loan transfer to Barcelona has been completed and he will play for the club this season. Felix played for Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid last season and he returned back to the Laliga club.

However, he was not interested in playing for Diego Simeone’s side for the 2023/2024 season and he told Barcelona he wants to join the club. The Catalan club started plotting the move to sign Felix and the deal has now been completed.

Joao Cancelo, a member of the Portugal national squad, and Felix have been negotiating travel arrangements with Barcelona with Felix being the first to cross the finish line. The two players were heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but due to the clubs’s financial struggles, Barcelona had to wait for some time before they could secure their signature.

Felix publicly expressed his intention to leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona as part of a long-held desire to do so. Felix extended his Atletico contract from 2027 to 2029, prior to joining Barcelona for the 2023/24 season, as Atletico look to protect him as a squad asset.

The 23-year-old is not expected to feature in the La Liga weekend trip to Osasuna due to his late registration.

Barcelona signed Gundogan from Manchester City on free transfer and he has already established himself as a first team starter at the club.

Vitor Roque, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu are the three other players who joined Barcelona this summer. Vitor Roque is expected to join the club in January.

