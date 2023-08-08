Barcelona’s Total Spendings To Acquire The Trio Of Dembele, Griezmann, Coutinho

Barcelona spent around €400 million to secure the signature of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. The three players joined the club for a huge fee but failed to live up to expectations. The club supporters were left disappointed following their poor performances.

Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho are among the worst signings of all time in Barcelona. Even though Griezmann didn’t live up to expectations, he managed to score 35 goals with 17 assists in his 102 appearances for Barcelona. He also won the Copa del Rey title with the Catalan club before he rejoined Diego Simeone’s men after failing to establish himself at Barcelona.

Barcelona spent €120 million on signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid back in 2019 and later sold him for €20 million on a permanent deal. He has been in top form since he rejoined Atletico Madrid and can be considered as one of the best players in the Laliga right now.

The Catalan club spent €140 million to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017. He dropped in form after joining Barcelona but managed to get back to his best performance following the arrival of Xavi. Dembele can be considered as one of the best wingers in the world right now. However, he has penned down a new deal at PSG. Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly triggered the private €50 million release clause in Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona contract.

Barcelona spent €135 million on signing Coutinho and later sold him for €20 million after he failed to establish himself at the Catalan club.

Malikings (

)