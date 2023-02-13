Barcelona’s Strongest Lineup To Face Manchester United And Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona will be looking to put in a strong performance against Manchester United in the first leg of the round of 32 of the 2022–23 UEFA Europa League competition. The Spanish outfit have had mixed fortunes in the competition in recent years, but with a new coach at the helm, they will be hoping to make a statement in their upcoming match.

Photo credit: FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s starting lineup could be as follows:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde

Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Franck Kessie, Pedri, Gavi

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Barcelona’s starting XI will be a very experienced one, with the likes of Ter Stegen, Franck Kessie, and Lewandowski all having played in the competition before. This experience will be crucial in the first leg against Manchester United, as Barcelona will need to be clinical in their defence and attack to take an advantage into the second leg.

In midfield, Barcelona will be looking to dominate proceedings, with De Jong and Kessie linking up effectively with Gavi and Pedri. The trio will be key in creating chances for Lewandowski and Raphinha to score, as well as breaking up United’s play in midfield.

At the back, Araujo and Christensen will be tasked with keeping United’s attack quiet, while Alba and Kounde will be looking to get forward and support the attack.

With an experienced and well-rounded side, Barcelona will be looking to take a lead into the second leg against Manchester United and progress to the next round of the competition.

