Barcelona’s Potential Lineup To Face Real Betis in the 17th round of the 2022-23 La Liga tournament

Barcelona are set to face Real Betis in the 17th round of the 2022/23 La Liga Santander competition, and the Catalans will be keen to pick up all three points in a crucial match for their title challenge.

Photo credit: Marca

Barcelona have been in impressive form this season and are currently first in the table with 47 points from 18 matches.

Manager Xavi Hernandez will have to make some tough decisions in terms of his team selection as he looks to find the perfect balance between attack and defence.

In goal, Barca will likely stick with their usual choice of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been in great form this season.

At the back, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo should start in the centre, while Jordi Alba and Jules Kounde should start as the full-backs.

In midfield, Xavi is likely to go with a three-man midfield of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri.

In attack, Robert Lewandowski should lead the line, with Raphael Varane and Ferran Torres flanking him on either side.

