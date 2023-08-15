Barcelona’s Possible Lineups In 2023/2024 Season

Xavi could use three different lineups this season. The manager has been impressive in performance since taking over Barcelona but was unable to secure a win in their first league game of the season. Barcelona winger Raphinha and the manager were both sent off against Getafe. The Catalan club were held to a 0-0 draw in the match and it was a disappointing result for Xavi’s side.

3-2-4-1

Xavi could use the 3-2-4-1 formation this season. Robert Lewandowski is the striker while Gavi and Pedri may play as the attacking midfielder.

Alejandro Balde and Raphinha are the wingers while Gundogan and De Jong may play as double pivots. Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are the back-three while Ter Stegen is the Goalkeeper.

4-1-2-3

Robert Lewandowski may form an attacking partnership with Gavi and Raphinha in a 4-1-2-3 formation while Gundogan may form a midfield partnership with Pedri and Romeu. Marcos Alonso, Christensen, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo are the defenders while Ter Stegen is the Goalkeeper.

4-1-2-3

Fati, Lewandowski and Raphinha are the forwards while Gundogan, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong are the midfielders. Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are the defenders while Ter Stegen is the Goalkeeper.

