Barcelona’s Possible Lineup For Next Season With Their Summer Signings And Transfer Target.

Barcelona Football Club have been seriously active in the transfer window this summer. Despite their financial crisis, the Catalans managed to create the signing of some top-quality players to enhance the quality of their present team ahead of the upcoming season’s campaign. The 2022/2023 La Liga Champions were able to sign the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, Vitor Roque, and Oriol Romeu all in this summer transfer window which is quite impressive.

Recent reports also claim that Barcelona are interested in signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City to become the team’s new right-back ahead of next season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Barcelona’s possible lineup for next season with their summer signings and transfer targets. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Marc Ter Stegen.

The German International is expected to retain his position as Barcelona’s trusted first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, And Alejandro Balde.

As said earlier in this article, Joao Cancelo might be coming into this backline setup for Barcelona next season, playing in his natural right-back position.

Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, IIkay Gundogan, and Pedri Gonzalez.

Oriol Romeu has really impressed in this pre-season campaign for Barcelona so there is a great chance of him becoming the team’s trusted defensive midfielder next season. Ilkay Gundogan will most likely play in the centre-midfield role while Pedri Gonzalez joins the team’s attack more from his attacking-midfield position.

Forwards: Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha.

Ansu Fati has stepped up his performance in this pre-season campaign for Barcelona so it is only right that he regains his spot in the left-wing position. Robert Lewandowski will be concerned with his striking duties as usual while Raphinha becomes Barcelona’s full-time right-winger in Ousmane Dembele’s absence.

Can Barcelona win the La Liga title again with this lineup next season? Kindly drop your comments below, Thanks for reading.

