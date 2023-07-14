Barcelona’s Possible Lineup For Next Season That Could See Them Maintain Their La Liga Title Defense

Barcelona won the Spanish La Liga last season and are looking to defend their title next season. Catalans have been quite busy in the transfer market this summer. The quality of the current squad has been improved by the addition of Inigo Martinez, Victor Roque, and Ilkay Gundogan. The Spanish giants grabbed all the major European titles the following season. Because they are known to be ambitious when it comes to competing for trophies, just like any other top team.

In today’s article, we will share Barcelona’s possible line-up to defend their La Liga title next season. See.

Goalkeeper: Marc Andres Ter Stegen, Marc Andres Ter Stegen will undoubtedly remain FC Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper. Because there is no significant competition for him in this position.

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Iñigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo, and Alejandro Balde. Inigo Martinez is Barcelona’s latest signing and is expected to replace Andres Christensen in Catalan’s defense next season.

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie De Jon,g and Pedri Gonzalez.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to feature in Barcelona’s midfield next season alongside Frankie de Jong and Pedri Gonzalez.

Forwards: Pablo Gavira, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele Despite the signing of Vitor Roque, probably the lineup of Pablo Gavira, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele will remain in the front line next season as they cannot replace anyone in that position.

Do you think Barcelona can win La Liga again next season with this team? Thanks for reading.

Entertainment/Facts (

)