Barcelona’s Overall Losses After The Sales Of Dembele, Griezmann, Coutinho

According to reports, Barcelona have sold Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Coutinho at a loss of €310,000,000. The trio cost Barcelona a total of €400 million only for them to be sold for a combined fee of €90 million.

Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele were all signed by Barcelona for a total of about €400 million. Despite paying a hefty amount to join the team, the three players fell short of expectations. Following their terrible results, the club’s supporters were let down.

Dembele has managed to establish himself as one of the best wingers in the world. However, he has agreed to a new deal at PSG. Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly triggered the private €50 million release clause in Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona contract. The frenchman has decided to join PSG after rejecting new offers from Barcelona.

His decision to part ways with Barcelona came as a huge blow to both Xavi and club supporters. This is because Dembele has fully regained his form and his departure will weaken Barcelona’s current squad according to Xavi.

Even though Antoine Griezmann didn’t live up to expectations during his time at Barcelona. He managed to score 35 goals for the club and lifted the Copa del Rey title. Coutinho won up to 5 titles at Barcelona but he wasn’t an Important member of the squad during his short spell at the club.

