Here are Barcelona’s next 6 games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams:
25TH JANUARY – REAL SOCIEDAD (HOME)
Xavi and his men will face Real Sociedad at home in the Copa Del Rey competition. The last time both teams met, the match ended 4 goals to 1 in favor of Barcelona
28TH JANUARY – GIRONA (AWAY)
Barcelona will then play Girona away from home in their next game in the Spanish League competition. The last time both teams faced each other, the match ended 3 goals to 1 in the favor of Xavi’s men.
1ST FEBRUARY – REAL BETIS (AWAY)
The Catalan giants will play another away game in the Spanish League against Real Betis. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 2-2 draw and 4-2 on penalties in Barcelona’s favor.
5TH FEBRUARY – SEVILLA (HOME)
Barcelona’s next league game will see them lock horns with Sevilla at Camp Nou. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-nil victory in favor of the Blaugranas.
12TH FEBRUARY – VILLARREAL (AWAY)
Xavi and his men will lock horns next with Villarreal away from home. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-0 victory in favor of Barcelona.
16TH FEBRUARY – MANCHESTER UNITED (HOME)
Barcelona will lock horns next with Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Europa League competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended 3-nil in favor of the Catalan.
