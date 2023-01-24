This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Here are Barcelona’s next 6 games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams:

25TH JANUARY – REAL SOCIEDAD (HOME)

Xavi and his men will face Real Sociedad at home in the Copa Del Rey competition. The last time both teams met, the match ended 4 goals to 1 in favor of Barcelona

28TH JANUARY – GIRONA (AWAY)

Barcelona will then play Girona away from home in their next game in the Spanish League competition. The last time both teams faced each other, the match ended 3 goals to 1 in the favor of Xavi’s men.

1ST FEBRUARY – REAL BETIS (AWAY)

The Catalan giants will play another away game in the Spanish League against Real Betis. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 2-2 draw and 4-2 on penalties in Barcelona’s favor.

5TH FEBRUARY – SEVILLA (HOME)

Barcelona’s next league game will see them lock horns with Sevilla at Camp Nou. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-nil victory in favor of the Blaugranas.

12TH FEBRUARY – VILLARREAL (AWAY)

Xavi and his men will lock horns next with Villarreal away from home. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-0 victory in favor of Barcelona.

16TH FEBRUARY – MANCHESTER UNITED (HOME)

Barcelona will lock horns next with Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Europa League competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended 3-nil in favor of the Catalan.

