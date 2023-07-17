Barcelona Football Club have taken things quite seriously in this summer transfer window, being able to sign some top-quality ballers despite their financial crisis. The Catalans completed the signing of Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque, and Iñigo Martinez as they look to strengthen their present team in all aspects from attack to defense.

Well, Barcelona have been known to be a club that produces and gets the finest midfielders which helped them dominate matches greatly even against tougher opponents. The Catalans presently have some brilliant midfielders at their disposal that could help them dominate matches way better next season.

In today’s article, I will be sharing Barcelona’s midfield options for next season that could see them control matches more confidently. Let’s take a look.

1, Ilkay Gundogan – Frenkie De Jong – Pedri Gonzalez.

Frenkie De Jong will be expected to play Sergio Busquets’s role in the deep midfield area for Barcelona to assist the team’s defense line with ball wins. Ilkay Gundogan on the other hand can handle things attacking-wise for Barcelona alongside Pedri.

2, Pablo Gavira – Ilkay Gundogan – Pedri Gonzalez.

Ilkay Gundogan can also play in the defensive midfield position for Barcelona if he gets assigned the duty. Pablo Gavira and Pedri Gonzalez on the other hand will be the spearheadeders of the team’s attack from the middle of the park.

3, Ilkay Gundogan – Franck Kessie – Pedri Gonzalez.

If Franck Kessie doesn’t get sold by Barcelona this summer, I believe he can also play in the defensive midfield area alongside Ilkay Gundogan who is both attacking and defensive-minded. In this setup, Pedri Gonzalez plays more like the Number 10 in the team, orchestrating most of the team’s attacking play.

Which of these midfield setups do you think will suit Barcelona best next season? Kindly let us know by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)