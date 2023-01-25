Barcelona’s Marc Andre Ter Stegen Is The Best Goalkeeper In Europe So Far This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen Is the Octopus of Goalkeepers in Europe this season, you can even call the German National a spider because his limbs and jointed appendages have been active in preventing Barcelona from incessant goal concessions this season.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen witnessed glorious days during his earlier season at Barcelona but when the struggles of the Catalans began, he also suffered from it and he was Among the worst hit Players in the Club.

The once superb Goalkeeper literally turned to a basket that’s leaking goals for Barcelona as his performance dipped in recent seasons.

In the 2019/20 season, Marc Andre Ter Stegen made 36 La Liga appearances for Barcelona. He conceded 36 goals and made just 14 clean sheets. The following season, he conceded a whopping 32 goals in 31 La Liga appearances and kept just 11 clean sheets.

Last season, Marc Andre Ter Stegen conceded 34 goals in 35 La Liga games and made just 11 clean sheets.

This season, the Germany Goalkeeper has regained his form. Barcelona has conceded the least number of goals across all the European top-flight leagues this season, with Marc Andre Ter Stegen conceding just 6 goals in 17 games.

He has already recorded more clean sheets this season than he did in the last 3 seasons and he hasn’t even played up to half of the total League games this season.

He has already recorded 13 clean sheets this season and no Goalkeeper in Top 5 European Leagues has a better save percentage than Ter Stegen this season.

AminullahiMuritala (

)