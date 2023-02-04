Barcelona’s Draw In Their First La Liga Match Explains Why Potter Should Be Given More Time.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s draw against Fulham is currently one of the most trending football news currently. This is because the team was expected to win the match after spending huge sums of money in signing players. We have to agree that the huge sum of money spent in the last two transfer window should make Chelsea one of the best football clubs at the moment, however, this is yet to happen. Just as expected, fans expressed their disappointment in the team’s performance, as well as that of Graham Potter.

Fans have continued to put pressure on Chelsea to sack Potter as they believe that he is an average coach and lacks the capacity to coach so many talented players. Graham Potter has been given enough time by Chelsea to change the current state of the team, hence, any further disappointing results could see him sacked.

A lot of Chelsea fans believe the team’s performance needs to change overnight following the signing of so many players, however, fans should remember that Barcelona played a draw in their first match in the La Liga despite being the highest spenders at the beginning of the season.

After Barcelona played a draw, a lot of fans believed that Xavi couldn’t manage a team consisting of Lewandowski and other talented players, however, Xavi has already used this squad to win a cup this season. Barcelona are also currently first in the La Liga. Xavi’s journey with Barcelona explains why Chelsea fans need to exercise patience, and believe that things would get better.

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

