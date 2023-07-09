Barcelona’s Available Squad For 2023/2024 Season

Barcelona is currently preparing for the 2023/24 season, in which they hope to retain their La Liga championship and compete for the Champions League.

Xavi’s team won the league title in 2022/23, defeating rivals Real Madrid while surrendering only 20 goals. They were, however, a letdown in Europe, placing third in their Champions League group before falling to Manchester United in the Europa League knockout round.

The Catalans have battled financially in recent seasons, forcing them to focus significantly on the free transfer market, and they have already missed out on re-signing Lionel Messi as a result of their financial difficulties. However, let’s take at the Barcelona Squad for 2023/2024 Season

Barcelona Available Squad For 2023/2024 Season

With the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Xavi has lost a lot of essential expertise in his squad. Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will all have to step up as a result.

Despite uncertainty over his future, Ansu Fati is poised to stay at Barcelona, while Ilkay Gundogan joins the Spanish giants after a successful season with Manchester City, together with Spanish centre-back Inigo Martinez.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

FORWARDS

Hoyboychidi13 (

)