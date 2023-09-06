Barcelona’s 5 Most Expensive Signings

FC Barcelona, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, has a rich history of signing top talents to maintain their status as a footballing giant. Over the years, they have made significant financial commitments to acquire some of the brightest stars in the sport. Let’s take a look at Barcelona’s five most expensive signings to date:

1. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool, £142 million)

In January 2018, Barcelona secured the services of Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for a staggering £142 million, making him the club’s most expensive signing at the time. Coutinho was expected to fill the creative void left by Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain. Although he faced initial challenges adapting to Barcelona’s style of play, his technical ability and flair have made him a valuable asset in midfield.

2. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, £107 million)

Barcelona bolstered their attack in 2019 by signing French forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for £107 million. Griezmann’s versatility, pace, and clinical finishing made him an attractive prospect. While he has had his moments of brilliance, adapting to Barcelona’s attacking system alongside Lionel Messi proved to be a challenging task.

3. Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund, £96 million)

In 2017, Barcelona invested £96 million to acquire the services of French winger Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele’s electrifying pace and dribbling skills were seen as a perfect fit for Barcelona’s attacking style. However, injuries have hampered his progress, and consistency has been a challenge for the talented winger.

4. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax, £67 million)

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barcelona in 2019 from Ajax for £67 million. De Jong’s exceptional vision, passing range, and composure in midfield made him an exciting prospect. He quickly became an integral part of Barcelona’s midfield, showcasing his ability to control the tempo of the game and provide defensive stability.

5. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus, £54 million)

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona in 2020 from Juventus for a fee of £54 million, with Barcelona’s Arthur Melo moving in the opposite direction. Pjanic’s experience and ability to dictate play from midfield were highly regarded. However, he struggled to secure a regular starting position and subsequently moved to Turkish club Besiktas on loan.

