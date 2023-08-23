Barcelona’s 3 Youngest Debutants In History

Barcelona youngster Yamal became the youngest debutant in the clubs’s history after playing against Cadiz in the Laliga. Yamal now has a first market value of €25 million and his market value could rise higher before the end of this season.

Raphinha is currently serving his suspension and Lamine Yamal was handed a start against Cadiz. The young forward impressed in the first half but lost stamina in second half minutes and was subbed off the match. He was one of the best players on the pitch during the match and even came close to score on two different occasions. Lamine also combined well with Jules Kounde and came very close to find the back of the net.

He can be considered as the best young winger in Barcelona right now and will likely get more game time following his outstanding performance against Cadiz.

Gavi and Alejandro are the two other youngest debutants in Barcelona’s history. Gavi and Balde made their debut at the age of 19 and they are currently among the most valuable players in the world right now.

Gavi has a market value of €90 million while Alejandro Balde has a market value of €50 million. Balde can be considered as the best left-winger in the Laliga right now. He has been a first team starter at Barcelona even before the departure of Jordi Alba.

