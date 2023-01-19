Barcelona willing to sign experienced Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Without much doubts, Barcelona football club will most definitely remain keen on challenging the likes of Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao for the Spanish LaLiga trophy this season.

Do remember that the Camp Nou side have enjoyed a very interesting 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the first position on the Spanish LaLiga table.

Coupled with that, Barcelona football club have also been very impressive in other competitions and have already lifted the Spanish Super Cup trophy after defeating Real Madrid in the final.

Despite their good run of form, Barcelona football club want to strengthen their midfield options and have been linked with a move for experienced Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The 32-year-old Germany International, who signed up for Manchester City after departing Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2016 has been an important member of the first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The experienced central midfielder has been hugely involved for Manchester City so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

But then, Ilkay Gundogan has less than six months left on his current contract with Manchester City and having not signed a new contract, he could be planning to leave the club in the summer.

And according to reports from Daily Mail, Barcelona football club are currently monitoring his contract situation as they aim to bring him to the Camp Nou when his contract expires.

The reports further claimed that Barcelona football club are really interested in Ilkay Gundogan and are now on standby to sign him on a free transfer when his contract ends.

But then, it remains to be seen if the experienced Ilkay Gundogan will have a change of heart and sign a new contract at Manchester City or he will be interested in a free transfer move to join Barcelona.

