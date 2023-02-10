Barcelona vs Villarreal: Team News, Injury List, & Potential Lineup For Both Clubs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After falling to Elche, who had been winless in the league up until that point, 3-1, Villarreal slid to sixth place in the standings. Villarreal quickly equalized thanks to a goal from Gerard Moreno, but they were thoroughly humiliated away from home and have now dropped back-to-back league games for the first time since November. With a convincing 3-0 victory over Sevilla, Barcelona’s remarkable run of play continued. Raphinha and Alba both contributed goals and assists to the triumph, and Gavi also recorded a goal. Barcelona has now gone 15 games without a loss and won 14 of them.

Villarreal team news and injury list.

Adrian Pedraza is out with a thigh issue, while Giovani Lo Celso is out with a leg ailment. A muscular issue has kept Nicolas Jackson from performing.

Villarreal potential lineup against Barcelona.

Goalkeeper: Reina.

Defenders: Mandi, Pau Torres, Mojica and Foyth.

Midfielders: Coquelin, Parejo, Baena.

Forwards: S. Chukwueze, Moreno and Morales.

Barcelona’s Team and Injury List.

Due to a muscle ailment, Ousmane Dembele will not play for Barcelona. With an ankle problem, Sergio Busquets also joins him on the sidelines.

Barcelona’s potential lineup against Villarreal.

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen.

Defenders: E. Garcia, A. Christensen, J. Kounde and J. Alba.

Midfielders: F. De Jong, Gavi and Pedri.

Forwards: Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

