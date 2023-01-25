Barcelona vs R’Sociedad: 4-3-3 Lineup Xavi Could Deploy To Grab A Comfortable Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona is set to host bitter rivals Real Sociedad in an eye-catching Copa Del Rey quarter-finals at Camp Nou stadium. The much-anticipated game is coming just a few days after the Catalans narrowly defeated Getafe to maintain their winning ways and their stand in the La Liga table.

Barcelona’s last Copa Del Rey game was one of their best, with Xavi Hernandez’s boys scoring five times to see off Ceuta. Real Sociedad on the other hand, narrowly outmuscled Mallorca to grab a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Aside from the league title, Barcelona will also be keen on winning the Copa Del Rey, so Xavi could name a very strong starting lineup, especially when it has to do with a Spanish La Liga giant. Sociedad won’t be an easy opponent to beat, so good preparation will be needed for the Catalans to edge past the visitors.

Possible 4-3-3 lineup.

Marc Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

