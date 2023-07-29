Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: How Real Madrid May Lineup After Signing Jude Bellingham

On July 29, soccer fans around the world will be excited for the much-anticipated friendly match between Real Madrid and Spanish soccer giants Barcelona. Real Madrid have seen some interesting changes to their squad following the signing of young English midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will offer Bellingham a dynamic midfield trio of defensive midfielder Casemiro, box-to-box player Bellingham and creative center Luka Modric to choose from. This midfield combination offers the perfect balance of defensive solidity, energy, and vision in the center of the park.

In attack, the lethal duo of Joselu and Vinicius Jr. is expected to lead the front line. Their speed, skill, and understanding can be a nightmare for Barcelona’s defense. Among them, we can see Valverde and Rodrygo, who have excellent dribbling skills and an eye for goal.

At the back, Real Madrid are likely to deploy a solid defensive line with veteran sportsman Rudiger alongside Eder Militao. Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal are expected to hold defensive positions, provide attacking support and maintain discipline at the back.

It’s important to remember that friendlies are often experimental, but this potential line-up demonstrates Real Madrid’s ambition to continue to dominate against rivals Barcelona. This clash will be an exciting encounter and promises fans an exciting taste of football to come next season.

