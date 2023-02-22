Barcelona Transfers: Messi’s father meets with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barca president Joan Laporta met with Messi’s father to discuss potential return

According to the Catalan television program Tot Costa, Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, and Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, have already had a conversation about a number of things.

According to the report, the future of Messi and a potential return to the club were the first topics discussed between the two parties. This will also depend on a salary reduction made by Barça next summer and economic requirements set by La Liga that force the Catalan club to reduce their wage bill.

Barcelona set to miss out on Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard, a defender for Bayern Munich, is reportedly hoping to extend his contract with the German team, therefore Barcelona is likely to pass on him.

Although Pavard earlier said he was looking to go on to a new project, the article claims that because Barcelona was unable to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price and because his connection with Julian Nagelsmann had improved, he now prefers to remain at Bayern.

