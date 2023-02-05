Barcelona to attempt move for Aubameyang Again next summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea as they plot a return to the Camp Nou for the Gabon forward.

Aubameyang was disappointed to be left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout rounds and his Blues future is now in doubt.

There are now various clubs looking at signing Aubameyang in the summer as his time at Stamford Bridge looks set t come to an end.

And Barcelona are one of them as they see him as the ideal player to add depth to their forward line and act as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona to attempt Aubameyang move again Aubameyang only left Barcelona for Chelsea in the summer transfer window as the Blues were looking for a number nine for the rest of the season.

However, the move hasn’t gone to plan as Aubameyang has fallen down the pecking order since Graham Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked in September.

In January, Barcelona wanted to re-sign Aubameyang but a move was no possible as they could not register him, having de-registered him when they sold him to Chelsea.

Aubameyang also couldn’t move to any other club as he would not have been allowed to play – FIFA rules state players can’t play for more than two clubs in a single season.

Now, clubs including Barcelona, Milan and Atletico Madrid are looking to sign Aubameyang in the summer transfer window and get him away from Chelsea.

A move in the summer could be achievable for many clubs and it won’t cost too much either given Aubameyang’s age, contract at Chelsea and the fee he moved to the Blues for.

Last summer, the 33-year-old signed a deal until 2024 for a €12 million fee and Chelsea will likely not demand that much when the time comes to sell him on in the summer.

Yekrash01 (

)