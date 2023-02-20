This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona football club of Spain superstar Raphinha has revealed that he will never play for Spanish Laliga Santander Champions Real Madrid football club in his life.

The former Leeds United football club star joined Barcelona football club in the summer transfer window, and he has been superb for the club in all competitions.

Raphinha has made himself one of the best players in Barcelona football club, and he has been able to play a lot of matches for the club this season, and he also scored a stunning goal in their hard-fought draw against Manchester United football club in the UEFA Europa League Playoff on Thursday evening at Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona football club and Real Madrid football club have been rivals for years and Raphinha has now made it known that he will never represent the Spanish Laliga Santander defending champions.

Raphinha also continued by saying he doesn’t like any other club in the Spanish Laliga Santander, except Barcelona football club, and he will like Paris Saint Germain football club superstar Lionel Andres Messi to return to the club.

The Brazil national team star said he loves two other clubs in Europe, and the two clubs are Arsenal football club of England and Paris Saint Germain football club of France.

During an interview with Adri Contrerass, Raphinha was quoted by Skysports and respected Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, as he said;

“The team where I’d never play in my life: Real Madrid”.

“Other Spanish clubs I like? Only Barça”.

“Arsenal football club and Paris Saint-Germain football club are two clubs I like, outside Spain”.

“I’d like Messi to return to Barça, of course”

Photo credit: Twitter.

