Barcelona Should Sign Players To Strengthen Their Squad For The Remainder Of The Season

The winter transfer window is still open, and Barcelona are looking to make some moves to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season. With rumours arising that Barcelona are searching for Robert Lewandowski’s replacement, the Catalans are also expected to invest in a new striker in the hope that the striker would replace the Polish superstar.

Photo credit: youtube

– Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is one of the names being linked with a move to Barcelona. The 22-year-old Serbian has enjoyed a great season in Serie A. His ability to find the back of the net has certainly caught the attention of Barcelona’s management, and his addition to the squad could provide the necessary firepower to mount a title challenge.

Photo credit: record

– Alvaro Morata

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is another potential target for Barcelona. The Spanish international has had an impressive season in La Liga. His experience of playing in the Champions League and his familiarity with the Spanish league would make him a valuable asset to the Barcelona squad.

Photo credit: youtube

– Nicolas Jackson

Finally, Villareal’s Nicolas Jackson could also be a sensible option for Barcelona. The 21-year-old Senegalese has been in terrific form for the Yellow Submarine this season. Jackson is a proven goalscorer in the Champions League, and his addition to the squad would add another dimension to Barcelona’s attack.

Photo credit: the real champs

In conclusion, Barcelona has several options at their disposal to strengthen their striking department this winter. Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, and Nicolas Jackson are all talented forwards who could help the Catalans mount a title challenge this season.

Imjohn (

)