Barcelona reacts after going 5 points clear at the top of the La Liga table after Real Madrid draw.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men sit five points behind current La Liga leaders, Barcelona following their goalless draw with Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

The defending La Liga Champions, Real Madrid recorded 20 goal attempts compared to the seven gotten by Real Sociedad, who held the grounds to ensure they left the Santiago Bernabeu with a point, thanks to string of saves by goalkeeper, Alex Remiro.

The result left Real Madrid 5 points behind their arch rivals m, Barcelona on the same number of matches (18).

After going 5 points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table following Real Madrid goalless draw with Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona have taken to social media to react.

Barcelona tweeted: “Plus Five! 🔥” alongside a photo of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong giving each other hi five.

This tweet from Barcelona reacting after going 5 points clear at the top of the La Liga table following Real Madrid draw with Real Sociedad on Sunday night, as some have told them to make go use of it, while some have claimed it is lonely at the top table.

