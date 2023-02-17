Barcelona Players That Did Exceptionally Well Against Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona football club, under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez, is doing exceptionally well, particularly as they are currently first on the table in La Liga. Among other achievements that they have made this season, the Barcelona side were incredible against Manchester United, even though some of their players didn’t play the game because they were out due to injury.

Barcelona were unlucky not to get a win at home, particularly in the closing stages of the match. The following players played well in the encounter:

Marc-André ter Stegen

The Barcelona keeper made an astonishing save to stop a well-placed ball by Marcus Rashford in the first half. The goalkeeper contributed to the game through his passing ability, and one of his passes to Raphael almost led to a goal.

Gavi

The Barcelona youngster was all over the pitch in the game against Manchester United. He was very good on the ball, and he also helped his team when they were out of possession. The youngster, however, will miss the second leg encounter.

Raphinha

The Brazilian international was a thorn in the flesh for the Manchester United defense, and he was lucky to score a goal in the encounter. The player was furious when he was substituted for Ferran Torres later in the closing stages of the game.

The game between the two sides was interesting, and both teams will be hoping to advance to the next round when they play in the second leg at Old Trafford.

