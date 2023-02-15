Barcelona manager Xavi urges players to be wary of in-form Manchester United star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The attacker, Marcus Rashford, from Manchester United has been forewarned by Barcelona manager Xavi to his players. One of the most effective players right now is the 25-year-old attacker.

This season, Rashford has contributed eight assists in addition to his 21 goals throughout all competitions.

On Thursday, February 16, United will travel to Camp Nou to face Blaugrana in an exciting UEFA Europa League play-off match.

Xavi gave a glowing assessment of Rashford in the pre-game press conference prior to the exciting match. He said, urging his team’s defense to remain vigilant of the threat the attacker poses:

“Rashford is one of the most dangerous strikers, yes. He’s very fast, a good dribbler, good in one on ones and very dangerous in the transitions. We need to take care of all of #mufc’s players, but Rashford is certainly one of the most dangerous in Europe.”

One of Erik ten Hag’s team’s top players this season has been Rashford. His performance has aided Manchester United’s ascent back to the Premier League’s top echelons. Currently, the Red Devils are third in the league.

However, Barcelona’s defense has proved impenetrable. Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde have all given outstanding performances. When given the chance, Jordi Alba has also shown excellent performance.

Therefore, the Catalan club undoubtedly possesses the defensive strength to repel United’s offensive potency. When the two teams play each other, spectators might be in for a show.

While Xavi’s side has conceded only eight goals in La Liga this campaign, Ten Hag’s team has scored 38 goals in the Premier League.

SportzMedia (

)