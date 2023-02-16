SPORT

Barcelona keen on signing €80 million rated Chelsea target – Reports

Joao Felix, a forward on loan for Chelsea ftom his parent club Atletico Madrid, is apparently a target for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese forward is reportedly wanted by the Blues, who are reportedly willing to pay €80 million for him. Barcelona is prepared to pursue Felix in the summer, according to a report in El Nacional.

Felix has played just two matches since joining Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window. He was sent off in under an hour on his debut, but managed to find the back of the net on his return to the pitch.

As Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres’ careers are in jeopardy, the Catalan team is keeping an eye on the forward.

According to reports, Xavi wants to add the Portuguese forward to his attack for the upcoming season.

According to reports, the Spaniard has urged club president Joan Laporta to complete the transaction. The Blaugrana have previously signed Antoine Griezmann from Los Rojiblancos, so this is not the first time they have done so.

