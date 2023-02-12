Barcelona is at risk of missing three players against Cadiz due to suspension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona has been in outstanding form throughout the start of 2023. The Bluagranas will be hoping to extend their lead against current Spanish league champions Real Madrid when they lock horns with Villarreal tonight away from home.

According to reports coming from BARCA NEWS, ahead of the game against the Yellow Submarine three Barcelona players are running the risk of missing Barca’s next game against Cadiz

The report has it that the three players in question are Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, and Gavi. Araujo.

Araujo has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season contributing just one assist in the process while Gavi has played 27 games under Xavi this season in all competitions scoring 2 goals and making 3 assists.

Ferran Torres on the other hand has made 23 appearances under Xavi this season in all competitions scoring 5 goals in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

