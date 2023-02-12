SPORT

Barcelona is at risk of missing three players against Cadiz due to suspension

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona has been in outstanding form throughout the start of 2023. The Bluagranas will be hoping to extend their lead against current Spanish league champions Real Madrid when they lock horns with Villarreal tonight away from home.

According to reports coming from BARCA NEWS, ahead of the game against the Yellow Submarine three Barcelona players are running the risk of missing Barca’s next game against Cadiz

The report has it that the three players in question are Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, and Gavi. Araujo.

Araujo has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season contributing just one assist in the process while Gavi has played 27 games under Xavi this season in all competitions scoring 2 goals and making 3 assists.

Ferran Torres on the other hand has made 23 appearances under Xavi this season in all competitions scoring 5 goals in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

12 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

17 mins ago

ARS vs MCI: Match Preview, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s Top-Of-The-Table Game

25 mins ago

Leandro Trossard Has Made More Impact At Arsenal Than Mykhaylo Mudryk At Chelsea

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button