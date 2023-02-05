Barcelona Duo Set To Miss Europa League Clash Against Manchester United Through Injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona’s injury concerns are growing ahead of their Europa League clash against Manchester United next weekend. Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has already been ruled out of the clash as he is set to be sidelined for six weeks.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is set to join the Frenchman in the treatment room as he limped off against Sevilla. The 34-year-old midfielder was replaced by Kessie and the Spanish midfielder was visibly disappointed when he was replaced eight minutes into the first half which leaves a big question over his availability for the Europa League clash.

Barcelona’s boss Xavi Hernandez will likely provide an update about Sergio Busquet’s condition after Sevilla’s match. The Barcelona boss has already emphasized losing quality in his attack after it was confirmed that Frenchman Ousmane Dembele will miss the Europa League double leg against Manchester United.

Millions of Barcelona fans all over the world will be sweating about the Spanish midfielder’s injury.

Dabbyvictor (

)