The Blaugranas will switch their interest to their next game in the Spanish League where they will lock horns with Real Betis away from home after a hard-fought 1-0 win against a defensive Girona side this afternoon.

One player that has been linked with a move to Camp Nou is former La Masia youngster, Arnau Martinez.

According to reports coming from Lluis Canut on Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could face competition from Manchester City for the services of Arnau Martinez.

The report claims that the owners of Manchester City also own Girona and manager Pep Guardiola might try and secure the 21-year-old signature despite having Kyle Walker at his disposal.

Lluis Canut adds that Martinez’s contract with Girona runs until the summer of 2025 and comes with a release clause worth €20 million.

Martinez has made 16 appearances for Girona this season in all competitions scoring 2 goals and making 1 assist in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

